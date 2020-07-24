Joan Gerken, 85, Defiance, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio. Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Gerken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries