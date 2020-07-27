Joan Gerken, 85, Defiance, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born January 20, 1935, to John and Lena (Kiessling) Nicely in Defiance. On June 14, 1958, she married Henry Gerken, who survives.
Joan was an elementary teacher for 39 years, with 28 years at Noble Township School where she was the founder of Young People’s Theatre Guild, and belonged to the Defiance County Retired Teachers. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School, Yamma Omega Kappa Sorority, and loved traveling with her husband.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Henry D. Gerken of Defiance; a sister, Sally A. (Ferrel) Lee; three brothers, Ted (Phyllis) Nicely, Bob (Beverly) Nicely and Otto (Donna) Nicely; and a sister-in-law, Donna Nicely.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lena Nicely; and four brothers, David (Betty) Miler, Sam Nicely, Floyd Nicely and George Nicely.
Visitation was held Monday, July 27, 2020, from noon-2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic guidelines, a mask and social distancing was required to attend. Burial took place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 28555 Starbright Blvd., Suite E, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551; or the church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
