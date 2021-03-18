Joan Anspach

GREENFIELD — Joan M. (Jacob) Anspach, 94, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio on March 12, 1927, to Ralph and Laura (Bock) Jacob. She graduated from Defiance High School. She was married to James Anspach for 50 years.
After getting married, Joan moved to Indianapolis with her husband and worked at J.C. Penney until retirement. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was an active volunteer for Oasis Tutoring Program. She enjoyed reading, sewing, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Lori (Don) Schroeder and Kenneth Anspach; grandchildren, Adam (Valerie) Schroeder, Tyler (Laura) Schroeder, Nicole (Brad) Langdon, Cynthia Anspach and Jacob Anspach; great-grandchildren, Noah, Zachary, Alyson, Parker, Noelle, Sawyer and Finn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Laura Jacob; husband, James Anspach; and brothers, William and Ralph Jacob.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. U.S. 40, Greenfield, Indiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 9 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis, Indiana. Father Michael O’Mara will be officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Park East in Indianapolis. As a reminder, the government mandate requires guests to wear masks when inside our building. We must limit the number of guests at a time and please practice social distancing.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Jana and staff at Bloom at German Church for their special care and to Rhonda and staff at Brookdale Hospice for making Joan comfortable in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219, or envelopes will be available at the mortuary and church. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
