Funeral services for Jimmie L. Taylor were held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South with Rev. Terry Hawkins officiating. Burial was in Rochester Cemetery. Pallbearers were Rocky Bussing, Marq Robinson, Avion Franklin, Martrice Robinson, Tavarious Franklin, Todd Ervin, Damien Smith and Levi Clay.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmie Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries