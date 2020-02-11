Jimmie Taylor

Jimmie Lee Taylor, 72, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born December 26, 1947, to Waldron and Doris (Nelms) Taylor at Feds Creek, Kentucky. On December 10, 1976, he married Wanda (Steele) Taylor, who resides in Defiance.
Jimmie worked at General Motors in Defiance for several years until his retirement in 1994. After retirement, he installed DISH satellites. Jimmie enjoyed reading his Bible and playing cards. Jimmie will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Jimmie is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Wanda Taylor of Defiance; his children, Cindy (Louis) Darling of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, Angia (Shannon) Martin of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, Candi (Ted) Berner of Defiance, Kimberly Taylor of Toledo, Kristen Taylor of Toledo, and Larry (Kelly) Bussing of Travelers Rest, S.C. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Pearl (Dallas) Carroll, Ann (Walt) Snyder, Jackie (Paul) Travis and Brenda (Richard) Nafziger, all of Defiance; and his brothers, Thomas (Paula) Taylor, Ronnie Taylor and Dallas (Tammy) Taylor, all of Defiance, and Johnny Taylor of Fort Myers, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Lily Ball and Leeta Rose.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, with Rev. Terry Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
