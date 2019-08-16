HICKSVILLE — James H. “Mouse” Jones, 87, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio.
Jim was born September 12, 1931, in Kendallville, Indiana, the son of the late Paul Leon Jones and Helen (Rogoza) Hursey.
Mouse was a 1951 graduate of Hicksville High School. He was quite the basketball player in high school and Defiance College and an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Jim married Margaret Slaughter Gerhardt on November 8, 1986.
He served in the U.S. Army in Germany for most of his tour from September 10, 1952, to September 10, 1954, and in the Reserves until September 10, 1960.
Mouse was employed at various places before he became employed by the U.S. Post Office from 1972 until retirement in 1992. After retirement, he was self-employed by the post office for six years. He was also employed by McDonalds for eight years.
Mouse was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hicksville, the American Legion, VFW and Hicksville Eagles.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his daughters, Jodie (Dave) Flanary, Stacy (Dick) McGrew, Kris Carson, and Lisa Jones; a son, Kenny (Theresa) Charles; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Bricker.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul; a sister, Susie; a daughter, Debbie; a son, Mike; and a grandson, Abraham Gerhardt Lengacher.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Hicksville, with Father Dan Borgelt officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Crippled Children and Adults Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.