JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jim Diehl passed away at the age of 80 on November 1, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Jim was born on October 21, 1942, in a farmhouse near Mark Center, Ohio, to his loving parents, Robert E. and Marian (Allen) Diehl. Jim enjoyed life to the fullest whether at work or involved with recreational activities with family and friends. Jim appreciated all the love, kindness and understanding of his family and friends throughout his life and considered himself to be a very fortunate person for this support.
Jim was a graduate of Fairview High School in Farmer, Ohio, Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio, the Navy Nuclear Power Program and served six years in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Jim participated in baseball and basketball on the high school and college levels, as well as auto racing in the early ‘60s.
After his discharge from the Navy, Jim focused his career on the heavy-duty truck industry. Jim worked for International Harvester (Indiana and Illinois), United Technologies (Massachusetts and South Carolina) and Oshkosh Corporation (Connecticut, Wisconsin and Minnesota) where he retired as vice president of after market parts and service after 22 years.
Jim was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Eagles, Elks and Moose Lodge. He was also active in Meals on Wheels in Venice, Florida, for several years. Jim’s passions included staying active, counting calories, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Miller Lite.
Jim is survived by his wife and partner, Nancy, Nokomis, Florida, who managed to keep him somewhat under control for their 36 years of marriage, three sons, Greg (Chris), New York, New York, Chad, Geneva, Illinois, and Matt (Christin), Carmel, Indiana. He is also survived by his sisters, Sharon (Steve) Sierer, Oakwood, Ohio, and Mary Ann Eck, Auburn, Indiana, sister-in-law, Rita, Cadillac, Mich., uncle, Darrell Jones, Mark Center, Ohio, grandsons, Casey, Brodie, Nicolas, Ben and Calvin, granddaughters, Gracie and Taylor, as well as several special nieces, nephews, cousins and lifetime friends. Jim’s parents and brother, Bob preceded him in death.
