Sherwood — Jesus Orona, 58, of Sherwood, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home in Sherwood, Ohio.
He was born on November 24, 1962, to Miguel and Rosario (Hernandez) Orona in La Flor de Jimulco, Mexico. On November 13, 2009, he married Amber Orona, who survives.
Jesus lived in the moment and loved spending time with his family. He was a very generous and giving man. He enjoyed watching action movies, singing, dancing, gardening, listening to Mexican music, and playing football with his kids. Jesus was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Jesus is survived by his loving wife Amber of Sherwood, and his children: Eva (Josh) Hill of Ottoville, Ohio, Jesus (Michelle) Orona of Scott, Ohio, Casandra (Jorge) Pizano of Leipsic, Ohio, Jerico (Kendra) Orona of Evansport, Ohio, Clinton VanScoder, Hannah VanScoder, Zachery VanScoder, and Elijah Harter, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Cassidy and Brendon Hill, Jeriyah, Lyla, and Nelliel Orona, and Abriana, Khalani, Aiyzen, and Milana Pizano, and his siblings: Rosario, Eliboria, Jorge and Miguel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Miguel and Rosario Orona.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
