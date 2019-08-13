NEY — With great sadness, the family of Jessie Marie McCavit announces her sudden death on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019. In a moment of despair, Jessie took her own life, a moment none of us who loved her will be able to reclaim.
Please join us in a celebration of her life on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan, Ohio. Visitation with her loved ones will be from 1-3 p.m. and a memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. in the funeral home in her honor. There will be a dinner immediately following at the New Life Worship Center, 14451 Williams County Road C in Bryan, Ohio.
Born September 25, 1999, in Hicksville, Ohio, Jessie is survived by her beloved mom, Amy Kutac (Crystal Kutac); stepfather, J.T. McCavit; siblings, Katie and Seth McCavit; maternal grandmother, Jan Thomas; uncles and aunts, Geoffrey (Darcie) Frank, Trent (Julia) Heisler and Kel Alderholt, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom she loved dearly.
Jessie was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, James McCavit; uncle, Jamie Corral; and her dear friend, Palermo (Pale) Galindo. She also leaves behind her most prized kitty, Kumico.
Jessie was not the sum of her death. In death, Jessie gave her organs for donation. Her last wish was granted, and the family has been told she will save or improve more than 200 lives. Jessie survived thoracic surgery for severe scoliosis and had severe epilepsy, yet her every moment was spent helping others in need. She was a recent graduate of the Ohio Connections Academy. She had previously attended Fairview schools. She was a volunteer for the Suicide Crisis Line and had worked as a volunteer at the Open Hands Caring Hearts Food Pantry. She was a talented artist, loved to write poetry and short stories, loved horseback riding, all animals, reading and Japanese culture. She was a huge fan of the band BTS and loved sharing their songs with others. For those who knew and loved her, she leaves a legacy of love. Rest in Peace Beautiful Girl.
Those remembering Jessie are asked to make donations to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home to help cover funeral costs.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.