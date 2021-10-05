Antwerp — Jessica Lavon Thornell, 15, of Antwerp, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Jessica was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on August 31, 2006, a daughter of Amy Jane (Miller) and Gary Thornell.
She was a freshman at Antwerp High School, where she excelled in everything she did. She enjoyed playing anything competitive, but especially loved playing volleyball, basketball and softball. She loved all her teammates like they were family. She also was elected to student council and was a NJHS member. Jessica loved being with her friends, going to the lake with her family, and riding her 4-wheeler. She loved Ohio State sports so much that she named her Saint Bernard, Brutus.
Jessica will be sadly missed by her parents, Gary and Amy, brother, Eric, grandparents, Larry & Cathy Thornell and Michael & Alice Miller, and all her family and friends.
Viewing for Jessica will be Friday, October, 8, 2-7 p.m. at Antwerp Local Schools, 303 S. Harrmann Road, Antwerp.
Her funeral mass is Saturday, October 9, 10 a.m. at Antwerp Local Schools, 303 S. Harrmann Road, Antwerp. There will be viewing in the school rotunda from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the Mass.
She will be laid to rest in Maumee Cemetery, Antwerp.
Memorials are to the Jessica Thornell Scholarship Fund.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
