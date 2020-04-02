PAULDING — Jesse Gonzales, 84, Paulding, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.
He was born October 10, 1935, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of the late Jesse and Trinidad Gonzales. Jesse served his country from 1954-59 in the U.S. Army. It is in the military that he fell in love and married his wife, Nanei, who preceded him in death in 2017.
Jesse worked at General Motors for 35 years, before retiring in 1994. His smile was constant like the unwavering love for his family. His home was always a welcoming place for all to visit for talks about past and present. He looked forward to and loved his time with his nephew, Mark, who faithfully visited every weekend bringing donuts to satisfy his sweet tooth.
Jesse is lovingly survived by his children, daughters, Charlene (Francisco) Bernal of Paulding and Chillim Gonzales, Columbus; son, Jesse Jr., Paulding; grandson, Mario Bernal, Columbus; sisters, Guadalupe Genero and Olga Rocha, Paulding; and brothers, Eddie Gonzales of Wauseon and Charles (Charlotte) Gonzales, Paulding.
He also was preceded in death by his brothers, Alex, Alfonso and Antonio Gonzales.
At this time, private family services will be conducted. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masses or Community Health Professionals.
Friends and family are encouraged to leave fond memories at denherderfh.com. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
