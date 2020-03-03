FRIONA, Texas — Jesse “Dean” Eichenauer, 73, Friona, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a 30-month battle with cancer.
Viewing will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 1-8 p.m., with family visitation from 2-5 p.m. in the Ron Smiley Memorial Chapel of Hansfard Family Funeral Home of Friona. Celebration of Life services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Victory Family Worship Center in Friona, with Pastor Robert Kerby and Jeff Procter, minister, officiating. Burial to be in Leander, Texas. Arrangements are by Hansfard Family Funeral Home of Friona.
Dean was born May 5, 1946, in Defiance, Ohio, to Daniel “Dale” and Glenna Amanda Eichenauer. He later married Heidi Nibert on August 21, 1971, after a 38-day courtship.
He entered the United States Air Force in September of 1965 and served honorably for 11 years. His service time took him to Japan, Korea, Philippines, including Okinawa, Arizona, and Hawaii. After his military service, he and his family moved to Ohio for 17 years where he had various jobs. He was a member and deacon of the First Church of God, Defiance, Ohio. They later moved to Wisconsin in the fall of 1995 where he developed his skills as a maintenance worker. In December of 2004, he and Heidi moved to Friona where he became known as “Mr. Dean, the handyman.”
He was a member and elder of Victory Family Worship Center, where he served his Lord and Savior. Always a “kid magnet,” he was loved by young and old alike.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Janet Eichenauer.
The youngest of four, he is survived by his wife, Heidi of Friona; son Jason, daughter-in-law, Erin, and four grandsons, Josiah, Mason, Jensen and Cody, all of Leander, Texas. His older brother, Dan Eichenauer, and older sister, Diane Moch, still reside in Ohio.
Memorials can be made to the Parmer County Cancer Coalition, 906 Euclid Ave., Friona, Texas 79035.
You may send condolences to the family and sign the online register book at www.hansardfamily.com.
