Jesse Castillo

ANTWERP — Former Defiance resident Jesse James Castillo, 40, of Antwerp, passed away at home Tuesday, December 8, 2020, due to declining health.
He was born in Toledo on December 10, 1979, to Carmen Castillo and Debbie (Van Dyke) Castillo. He was a graduate of Defiance High School and later attended Northwest State Community College.
Jesse attended Faith Tabernacle Church during his youth, traveled to Guatemala and Costa Rica in his later teen years for missionary work. He enjoyed working in the construction industry during summer breaks with his late grandfather, Frank Anderson of Roanoke, Virginia.
Jesse had a tremendous love for family, Uncle Tony, Mike, Matt, close friends, movies and fishing, but his greatest love was his son, Jesse Jr. “Bubba.”
Jesse is survived by his son, Jesse Anthony James Castillo Jr. (Bubba); his father, Carmen Castillo, Defiance; mother, Debbie (Van Dyke) Castillo, Columbus; grandmother, Magaline Van Dyke, Columbus; and an extensive family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, Lauchey Helton and Violet Helton-Stuckey; great-stepgrandfather John Stuckey; grandfather, Frank Anderson; and stepgrandfather, Lowell Van Dyke.
Jesse will be forever remembered and deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at New Jerusalem Church, 600 Division Street, Defiance, Ohio. Due to current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged and masks will be required to attend in accordance with the state of Ohio.
