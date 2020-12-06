BRYAN — Jerry P. Walsh, 82, Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 3:08 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness.
Mr. Walsh was a graduate of Ney High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Defiance College and his master’s degree from The University of Toledo. Throughout his educational career he taught at Napoleon and Grover Hill schools and served as principal in the Ridgeville Corners and Ansonia school systems. He was a member of Union Chapel of God, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship and Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233.
Jerry P. Walsh was born April 20, 1938, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Clarence and Kathleen (Beavers) Walsh. He married Mary J. Wagner on September 29, 1961, in Grover Hill, Ohio, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Clarence (Rebecca) Walsh of Edgerton; three daughters, Vanessa Birky, Cheryl (Bob) Olwin and Rachelle Delno, all of Bryan; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard (Janet) Walsh of Marshall, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Scott A. Speelman and Jamie A. Walsh; and a sister, Carolyn Walsh.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Interment will be private.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Hospice Care or Union Chapel Church of God.
