Jerry Stoller

Bryan — Jerry L. Stoller, age 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:38 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after an extended illness.
Mr. Stoller was a 1960 graduate of Auglaize Brown Local High School and graduated from Andrew Barber College in Toledo, Ohio. He was a barber/stylist, owning and operating Jerry's Cut and Style in Bryan for twenty-five years. He also worked as an auctioneer with Mary Stoller Realty and Auction Company and owned JERMAR Construction Company, building several homes in Bryan. After a decline in his health, Jerry enjoyed the camaraderie of driving cars for the Montpelier Auto Auction for several years. He had his own style of quick wit and humor and enjoyed his family, friends and acquaintances. Over the years Jerry also enjoyed gardening, fishing, wine making, playing his Hawaiian steel guitar, bowling and shooting pool. He also had prior memberships in local, state, and national realtor associations, the Bryan Moose Lodge and Bryan Eagles.
Jerry L. Stoller was born on June 1, 1942, in Paulding County, Ohio, the son of Roy and Buleah (Christman) Stoller. He married his wife of sixty-one years, Mary R. Reinech, on May 28, 1960, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Laresa (Todd) Forbes, of Bryan, and Suzanne (Matt "G.W.") Stoller, of Willow, Alaska; one son, Brad (Amy) Stoller, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Dr. Brandon (Lindsey) Forbes, of Lewis Center, Ohio, and Trenton Houseman, of Wasilla, Alaska; three great-granddaughters, Clara, Amber, and Madelon Forbes; one brother, Dennis (Joyce) Stoller, of Defiance, Ohio; two sisters, Sharen (Darwin) Bodenbender, of Salem, Oregon, and Brenda (Jim) Mullen, of Oakwood, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dallas Stoller; one sister, June Stillwell; his in-laws, Roy and Ruth Reineck; and two brothers-in-law, Frank Reineck and Greg Polluck.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Sam Byroads officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.
Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project or to a charity of the donor's choice.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
