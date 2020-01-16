SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Jerry J. Holek, 76, Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
He was born March 14, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Holek, Edith and Ambrose Steffel. Jerry was a barber with Hair Cut Express.
He is survived by his wife, Ozzie Holek; daughters, Tonia Holek and Chandra Sprow; grandchildren, McKensie Sprow, Emma Sprow and Henry Sprow; great-grandchild, Asher Bland; and sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jerry Davis.
Graveside service and inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio. Handling arrangements is Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.