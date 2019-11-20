GROVER HILL — Jerry R. Gribble, 65, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding.

Service information

Nov 23
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
1:00PM
DEN HERDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
1000 WEST WAYNE ST
ULDING, Ohio-1545, PA 45879
