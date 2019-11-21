GROVER HILL — Jerry R. Gribble, 65, Grover Hill, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was born December 16, 1953, in Kennett, Mo., the son of Talma and the late Martha (Whitley) Gribble. On March 19, 1977, he married Mary Kay (Welch), who survives. He was previously employed by Sim’s Manufacturing of Payne and Modern Plastic Recovery of Haviland. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay Gribble of Grover Hill; father, Talma (Marilyn) Gribble of Grover Hill; his children: J.T. (Tiffany Schulte) Gribble of Van Wert and Jennifer (Josh) Adkins of Haviland; a brother, Talma E. (Barbara) Gribble of Oakwood; sister, Teresa (Arvell) McGuire of Grover Hill; and a granddaughter, Zoey Rayne Adkins.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Pastor Michael Williams officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Ronald McDonald House or Grover Hill EMS. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
