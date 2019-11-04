Jerry Flaugh

PAULDING — Jerry J. Flaugh, 79, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Gardens of Paulding.
He was born September 6, 1940, in Payne, Ohio, son of the late Roy and Eleanor (Guysinger) Flaugh. On September 14, 1974, he married Dorothy J. Keeler, who survives. He graduated from Payne High School in 1958, National Aviation Academy in 1969, and FBI Academy in 1980. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam era, and retired from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in 1999. He was a member of St. Jacob Church of Christ, Payne, and Flat Rock Lodge 580 F&AM, where he was a past master and past district deputy grand master of the Fourth Masonic District. He was a lifetime member of Payne American Legion Post 297 and Paulding VFW Post 587.
He is also survived by a brother, Gene (Kathy) Flaugh; a sister, Carol (Russell) Zuber, both of Payne; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Lehman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Gardens of Paulding activity fund or St. Jacob United Church of Christ, Payne. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.