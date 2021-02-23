Jerry Bush

Fayette — Jerry L. Bush, 79, Fayette, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home at 9:46 a.m. Monday, February 15, 2021.
Mr. Bush was employed by GM Powertrain in Defiance, Ohio, retiring on August 1, 1998, with 34 years of service. Jerry was ordained as a minister on July 1, 1993, and a cheerleader for the Lord. He spent his Saturdays as a visiting minister at nursing homes and was well known for his saying "Please don't go to Hell. Jesus loves you." He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church in Defiance and formerly an assistant pastor at the Mountain of Praise Church in Delta, Ohio.
Jerry L. Bush as born November 15, 1941, in Putnam County, Ohio, the youngest of nine children to Earl Mark and Rhoda Irene (Castlenew) Bush. He met Ruth M. Lovejoy on April 10, 2016, and they were married on April 21, 2016, beginning their love story.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth; two daughters, Tammy Stuckey in Florida and Samantha (Craig) Lang of Defiance; six grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Bush.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie; his second wife, Virginia; one son, Larry; and his eight brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Services will be held Wednesday, February, 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastors Isaac Shelton Jr. and Isaac Shelton Sr. officiating. Interment will be private.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Memorials are requested to Faith Tabernacle Church or Chester and Isolina Gaither Ministries. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
