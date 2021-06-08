Jerry Burley

Hamilton, Indiana — Jerry L. Burley, 83, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born June 16, 1937 in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Ernest and Lamoile (Miller) Burley. After graduating from Hicksville High School, Jerry married Janice C. Boger on December 17, 1955, in Hicksville, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on May 24, 2016. Jerry worked as a mechanic, truck driver for Irving Ready-Mix, he farmed and was also a self-employed contractor. In his later years, he worked at Franz Nursery in Hamilton, Indiana. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville and the Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556, where he was a past trustee. He was an avid fisherman and loved to fish local lakes. Above all, he loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his three children, Jill McCormack of Hicksville, Ohio, Jack Burley of Butler, Indiana, and Jeff (Debbie) Burley of St. Louis, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Heidi) McCormack, Stacie McCormack, Jason (Dani) Burley, Jeremy (Rachel) Burley, Ryan Burley, Andrew (Amanda) Burley, Bradley (Amanda) Burley; ten great-grandchildren, Abbey, Brenleigh, Taylor, Piersten, Brooklyn, Jackson, Madison, Leighton, Parker, and Lorelei, with an additional one on the way; two sisters, Arlette Lopshire of Payne, Ohio, and Linda Garman of Hicksville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, his dear wife, Janice, two sisters Monyea Countryman and Karen Stephenson, one brother, Fred Burley, and son-in-law, Brent McCormack.
Visitation for Jerry L. Burley will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Grant officiating. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday at the funeral home. To honor Jerry, casual attire is encouraged. Interment will follow at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
The family asks those that would like to remember Jerry make memorial contributions to Woodburn Christian Children's Home or to Parkview Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com
