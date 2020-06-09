HOLGATE — Jerrie A. Ricker, 83, Holgate, died Thursday evening, June 4, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.
Her Legacy… Jerrie was born July 4, 1936, in Delphos, Ohio, to George and Pauline Gremling. Jerrie was a lifelong member of St. John Catholic Church, Delphos, where she graduated high school. In 1957, she married Tom Ricker, who preceded her in death in 2011. Jerrie was a homemaker who raised five children, who loved her dearly. Jerrie loved computer games, watching "Days of Our Lives" and TV Land shows, crossword puzzles, and scratch-off lottery tickets. She was an amazing cook and baker, known for making the best Christmas cut-out sugar cookies!
Jerrie is survived by her children, Bruce of Archbold, Ohio, Renee Long of Schofield, Wis., Keith (Cindy) of Holgate, Lisa of Napoleon, Ohio, and Lynne (Jack) Ward, New Bavaria, Ohio. Jerrie has 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Jerrie is also survived by her brother, Greg (Janet) Gremling, Lima, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerrie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Gene Clapp; daughter-in-law, Beth Parker; and son-in-law, Bob Walker.
Her Farewell Services… Visitation is Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home. Due to health concerns; a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the funeral home. The funeral service will be private at 2 p.m. that same day, with Father Nick Cunningham officiating.
Contributions in Jerrie’s memory can be made to St. John Catholic Church in Delphos or St. Mary's Catholic Church, Holgate. Online condolences can be left by visiting ZachrichFuneralHome.com.
