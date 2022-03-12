Jeremy George

DEFIANCE — Jeremy Eudon George, age 24, of Defiance, Ohio, formerly of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Jeremy was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, September 16, 1997, the son of Vincent George of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Heather Newby Hayes of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Jeremy was married to his high school sweetheart, Brooke Whipple on June 2, 2018. Jeremy loved spending time with family and his dogs, Nala and Ed. He was a proud supporter of Patriot football and Oklahoma State. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Steven Wayne Newby and grandmother-in-law, Hannelore Kumpfmuller.
Survivors include his wife of 3½ years, Brooke Adrianna George of Defiance, Ohio, his father, Vincent George and his wife, Anna of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, his mother, Heather Newby Hayes and her husband, Robert of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, his brothers, Otis Daniel George of Princeton, Kentucky, and Caleb Hayes of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, his paternal grandparents, Eudon and Rebecca George of New Castle, Oklahoma, his father-in-law, Kurt Whipple of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, his mother-in-law, Susan Kumpfmuller of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, his uncle, Jason Newby and his wife, Tina, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and his aunt, Marcia Folmar of Oklahoma.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with burial at a later date. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
