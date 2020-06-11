Jennifer Wilburn

SWANTON — Jennifer Sue (Moser) Wilburn, 40, Swanton, Ohio, passed away in her home following a brief illness on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born December 18, 1979, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Scott Moser and Maria (Irizary) Cline. Jennifer was a 1998 graduate of Pettisville High School.
Jennifer always enjoyed interacting and talking with others. Besides being a social butterfly, Jennifer will be remembered for her great sense of humor and loving nature. She enjoyed watching movies, playing games, and going on adventures with her kids.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Alexander, Alanis and Tyler; her mother and stepfather, Maria and Larry Cline; sisters, Stephanie (Eric) Chavera and Samantha (Ryan) Sprang; nephews, Kennedy and Gage; her father, Scott Moser; grandfather, Donald Moser; and parental figure, Ruben Gomez.
Visitation and services at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton will be for the family and close friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samantha Sprang, c/o Jennifer's children's future needs. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.
