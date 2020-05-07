Jennifer Leila Marie Napier, 48, Defiance, passed away unexpectedly at home recently.

She was born November 17, 1971, in Defiance, Ohio. She was the daughter of John and Phyllis (Sue) Napier of Defiance. Jenny was a 1989 graduate of Ayersville High School and a graduate of Tiffin College. She was employed as a social service coordinator.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her brother, Jay.

Jenny enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her brother.

There will be no funeral services.

Donations may be made in Jenny's name to the charity of the donor's choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Napier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries