Jeffrey Sines

Perrysburg — Jeffrey Eugene Sines, 51, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on April 14, 2021.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio on August 12, 1969, to Roger and Carolyn (Finn) Sines. He married Holly Ann Horner on October 5, 1991, in Napoleon, Ohio.
Jeff worked as a Tool and Die Maker and was an accomplished CNC Supervisor. He loved history and collecting coins and firearms. Jeff and Holly enjoyed going up North to the UP for their anniversary every year. He loved animals, including his cats and parrot named Makiya. Jeff's greatest accomplishment and most cherished thing was his family. He was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, and friend.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 30 years, Holly; children, Cassandra (Hunter) Haas and Jerrad (Kari Pressley) Sines; parents, Roger and Carolyn; and brother, Christopher (Dawn) Sines.
A memorial service and gathering will be held at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to American Head & Neck Society. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
