Jeffrey R. Craft

Defiance — Jeffrey Ray Craft, 62, of Defiance, passed away onThursday, June 10, 2021, at his home in Defiance with his family by his side.
He was born on January 15, 1959, to Benjamin and Karen (Wyandt) Craft in Van Wert, Ohio. Jeff proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1980-86. On June 29, 1991, he married Susan (Bechtol) Craft, who survives.
Jeff was a member of Defiance VFW Post 3360 and AmVets Post 1991. He enjoyed his work as a tool and die maker for over 25 years at Defiance Metal Products. In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, guns, four wheelers, Harley Davidsons, working in the garage, and making things out of steel. Jeff was extremely proud of his military service, but his greatest joy was being with his family.
Jeff will be sadly missed by his wife of 29 years, Susan Craft of Defiance, his mother, Karen Craft of Bronson, Michigan, his sons, Travis Craft of Cary, North Carolina and Jeffrey Craft of Van Wert, Ohio, his step-son, Luke Tracy of Toledo, Ohio, and his step-daughter, Joy (Chris) Kessler of Leipsic, Ohio. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his brothers, Jon (Georgia) Craft of Convoy, Ohio, and Benjamin (Shelly) Craft of New Haven, Indiana, and his sister, Tamara Craft of San Jose, California.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Craft.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery. Military honor by VFW Post 3360. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Veterans Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
