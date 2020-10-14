On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Jeffrey R. Lightle, 56, loving husband to Pam and devoted father to Matthew and Sarah, entered his heavenly home that he constantly prepared for and so richly deserved. Selfless service defined Jeff’s life.
As a 30-year employee and IT manager with Aeroquip/Eaton Corp., Jeff cared deeply for everyone with whom he worked and made collegial collaboration easier with his wit and humor.
He brought his same boundless optimism to the ministries he served. Jeff was an intentional disciple. Within his faith community at St. John Catholic Church, he proclaimed the Word, brought the Eucharist to the infirm, and helped educate the youth. He served as assistant scoutmaster for St. Mary Catholic Church Troop 76. Jeff was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.
Following a long-held desire to serve the Lord with his life, Jeff joined diaconate formation for the Diocese of Toledo in 2017. This was his final year of preparation.
The depth of his love and sacrifice was felt most profoundly by his family. Jeff treated his wife, Pam, like a precious jewel, protecting her, encouraging her, and bringing joy to every moment of their marriage. Likewise, to his son, Matthew, and daughter, Sarah, he brought comfort and joy with bedtime stories and board games, hikes and hilarity. He was a holy husband and father.
Jeff graduated from Defiance College in 1987 and received his master’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University in 1992. He also served in the Ohio National Guard from 1982-88.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Pamela (Clay) Lightle; their beloved children, Matthew and Sarah; brothers, Jim of St. Marys, Ohio, John (Judy) of Plano, Texas, and Father Silouan (Jay) of Canones, N.M.; sister, Carol Anne (Mark) Standish, niece, Emily, and nephew, John Standish, Exeter, N.H.; aunt Anne and uncle Don Swift, Erie, Pa.; father-in-law, Tom Clay, Mendon, Ohio; stepfather Robert Jackman, Defiance; brother-in-law, Chris Bender; and niece, Gillian Bender, Columbus, Ohio.
Passing into heaven before him were his parents, Gerald and Jean Lightle; mother-in-law, Marcia Clay; and sister-in-law; Shelly Clay Bender.
Friends and family are invited to join in the celebration of Jeff’s life on Friday, Oct. 16, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home South/Lawson-Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.), with a Rosary service at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Jeff’s memory by donating to St. John Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
