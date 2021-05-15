Defiance — Jeffrey L. Davis, 52, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, from injuries sustained in a tractor-trailer accident in Mansfield, Ohio.
He was born on February 27, 1969, to Larry and Kathy (Gleason) Davis in Defiance, Ohio. On October 29, 1988, he married Jennifer (Whatman) Davis, who resides in Defiance.
Jeff was a member of First Baptist Church in Napoleon, Ohio. He worked as a truck driver for K-Express Trucking. He was an Ohio State Buckeye fan, and in his leisure time he enjoyed fishing. Jeff loved and cherished his family, especially his grandchild who was his pride and joy.
Jeff will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 32 years, Jennifer Davis of Defiance; his daughter, Sara Davis of Defiance; and his son, Jonathan (Brandy) Davis of Lima, Ohio. He also leaves behind his granddaughter, Mia Mayer, and his sister, Nicole (Eric) Suydan of Bryan, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathy and Larry Davis, and daughter Jamie Lee Davis.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.