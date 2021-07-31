Jeffrey Kane

Shawnee, Kan. — Jeffrey A. Kane of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away on July 24, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Jeff was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 5, 1948. Formerly from Waterville, Ohio, he relocated to Shawnee, Kansas, in January of 2010. He was the son of Dr. Jack A. Kane and Virginia (Gasque) Kane.
Jeff graduated from Defiance High School and was a Vietnam War Veteran where he served in the navy on the USS America.
When he returned home, Jeff pursued his lifelong passion for flying earning his pilot's license from the flight training school at Defiance Airport. He had an extraordinary career, going on to become a corporate and cargo jet pilot captain as well as a flight instructor.
Jeff was a devoted father to his son, Jason, and a true patriot. He lived a life dedicated to seeking the truth, protecting freedom and educating others in all matters of civil liberties.
In 2011, Jeff survived a long battle with the rare blood disease, AL Amyloidosis. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to be made to the Amyloidosis Support Group, which played an important part in Jeff's life following his diagnosis.
The family would like to thank the ICU and hospital staff of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission for their dedication and care in his final days.
He is survived by life partner, Jacquelyn Carr, son, Jason Kane, sisters: Marsha Fortner (Robert), Cheryl Conrad (Richard), nieces: Lauren and Kelsey, and nephews: Cameron and Alex.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at noon on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A burial with military honors will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
