Jeffrey Fisher

Napoleon — Jeffrey Allen Fisher, 68, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Northcrest Nursing Center.
He was born on March 2, 1953, in Montpelier, Ohio, to Robert and G. Joan (Clark) Fisher. Jeff married Louann Junge on May 26, 2011, in Napoleon.
Jeff proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and worked for Silgan Can Company, retiring in 2014. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Detroit Lions and NASCAR driver, Denny Hamlin.
He is survived by his wife, Louann; step-children, Ashley Barrintos, Steven Junge and Brittany (Derek) Hermiller; step-grandchildren, Madison and Cayden Junge, and Emma and Bubba Schmidt; step-mother, Marsha Fisher; and brother, Michael (Virginia) Fisher.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the family. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
