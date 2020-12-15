NAPOLEON — Jeffrey "Cheetah" Rentz, 62, Napoleon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Services-Napoleon Campus.
He was born on October 16, 1958, to Burl and Luella (Rathge) Rentz of Napoleon. He was a 1976 graduate of Four County Career Center. Jeff worked as a truck driver and forklift operator for Dana Corporation for many years. He proudly followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps and was a volunteer EMT and firefighter for Ridgeville Twp. Fire Department. He was also a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 454 and St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ridgeville Corners.
Jeff enjoyed going on fishing trips in Canada and riding snowmobiles. He also liked golfing and volunteering at the American Legion fish fry. He could be found at his favorite hangout, the Ten Pin, with his friends. Jeff will be remembered for his ornery spirit. He was a loving uncle, brother-in-law, and friend and will be dearly missed.
Jeff is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Rentz; his niece, Joanne (Chris) Junge; and nephew, Paul (Lori) Rentz. He also is survived by his great-niece, Cecily Junge; and great-nephews, Calvin Junge and Andy and Nate Ferdelman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim Rentz.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon, from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Monday, December 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church (20191 U.S. 6) of Ridgeville Corners, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mindy Elliott will be officiating. Services will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StPeterRidgeville). Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks are required and social distancing rules will be observed.
Memorials may be made to Ridgeville Twp. Fire Department or St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Friends are invited to share a memory of Jeff and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
