Jeffrey Cantrell

GASTON, S.C. — Jeffery Lynn Cantrell, age 59, of Gaston, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, in Lexington, South Carolina.
He was born on October 11, 1962, to Donald and Naomi Cantrell (Eitinear) in Defiance, Ohio. He attended Defiance City schools. He moved to Gaston, South Carolina in 1999. Jeff was a skilled carpenter for the majority of his life, which he took very much pride in.
Jeff was a kind-hearted and generous man, with a sense of humor like no other. He had an infectious laugh that was sure to make everyone smile. He had a passion for music and loved to sing and do karaoke. He also loved to watch Ohio State and Cleveland Browns football. Jeff was a very special person, and he will be so dearly missed by his friends and loved ones.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Naomi Cantrell Fisher of Lexington, South Carolina, his soulmate of over 20 years, Pam (Richardson) Cantrell of Gaston, South Carolina; his three children, Travis, Dustyn and Vanessa Cantrell, all of Defiance, Ohio; Pam’s two children, Jeremy Lange of Morrisville, North Carolina, and Shannon Taylor, of Defiance, Ohio; his grandchildren, BreAnna, Dominic, Megan and Abram Cantrell, Madison and Baylee Taylor, all of Defiance, Ohio, and Oliver and Gavin Lange of Morrisville, North Carolina; his brother, Greg (Elizabeth) Cantrell; his nephews, Jason and Joshua (Kayce) Cantrell; and a great-nephew and niece, Cohen and Sarah-Katherine Cantrell of West Columbia, South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Cantrell, his sister, Pamela Schlegel, and his nephew, Brian Schlegel. Jeff also had a beloved cat, Bucky, and their remains will be buried together.
A family dinner was held in South Carolina to remember our sweet Jeff. A celebration of his life will be held on May 28 in Defiance, where his friends and family will be welcomed together to rejoice in his memory. His remains will be buried at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio.
Condolences or memories may be shared at: www.southcarolinacremationsociety.com.
