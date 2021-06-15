Defiance — Jeffrey Allen "Jeff" Mast Sr. 60, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence in Defiance.
He was born on July 19, 1960, to Richard and Bonnie (Beck) Mast at Defiance. Jeff was a graduate of Tinora High School Class of 1978. On June 30, 1979, he married Shirley Shreve, who survives at Defiance. He worked for 33 years as a coordinator for the Campbell Soup Company, Napoleon. Jeff was a member of Bethel Christian Church of Arthur, Defiance, Ohio. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and traveling.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife Shirley; son, Jeffrey (Patty) Mast Jr. of Barboursville, West Virginia; and daughter, Sarah (Zack) Voll of Mount Blanchard, Ohio. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Alex and Oliver Mast; Zane and Liam Voll; as well as his brother, Robert Mast of Defiance, and sister, Elizabeth (Greg) Ramey of Jewell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sandy Justice.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Bethel Christian Church, Defiance with Pastor Chris Baker officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the Church or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
