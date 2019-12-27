Unverferth

Jeffery Charles Unverferth, Defiance, was born May 27, 1963, and died December 19, 2019.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Patricia Morgan; adopted father, Daniel Unverferth; and biological father, Larry Steele.

He is survived by his daughter, Paige Unverferth; five grandsons, Nicolas, Braxton, Daunte, Hector and Xavier Unverferth; his sister, Brenda (Nathan) Unverferth Brumbaugh; three nephews, Brandon Unverferth, Dustin Peio and Brock Peio; and four brothers, Larry, Tony, Doug and Michael Steele.

He loved NASCAR and was a Dale Earnhardt fan. He was an auto body mechanic all his life. He was a dog lover. He enjoyed riding on his tractor and working on his lawn. He loved spending time with his family.

Jeffery was cremated. There will be a celebration of his life Monday, December 30, 2019, at the AMVETS, 1795 Spruce St., Defiance, from 5-7 p.m. It is open to anyone who wants to come.

