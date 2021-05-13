Defiance — Jeffery Leroy Bell III, 72, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 11, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on April 6, 1949, to Jeffery and Phebe (Penn) Bell in Searcy, Arkansas. On August 18, 1993, he married Nila (Calloway) Bell, who survives.
Jeff was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He earned his bachelor's degree and was a mechanical engineer for General Motors in Defiance for 40 years until his retirement in 2008. He was the first member of his family to go to college and was always a dedicated hard worker. Jeff enjoyed golfing, working with his hands and fixing things. His greatest love was his family. He loved taking his grandkids to baseball and basketball games. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Nila Bell of Defiance, and his children; Jeffery (Penny) Bell IV of Angola, Indiana, Anthony (Yolonda) Singleton of Toledo, Ohio, Kristan (Malcolm) Warren of Cardington, Ohio, Phebe Tolsdorf of Howell, Michigan, and Alona Singleton of Defiance. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and his brothers, Robert Bell of Defiance, and Harvey (Sharon) Bell of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jane Bell, and brothers, Russell, William, and Harvey "Dude" Bell.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 at the funeral home, with Elder Daryl Hart officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
