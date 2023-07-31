DEFIANCE — Jeffery A. Leatherman, 67, of Defiance, succumbed to his battle with cancer on Saturday, July 29, 2023. He was born on February 24, 1956, in Defiance, to Ronald Leatherman Sr. and Virginia Sterling (Nicely). Jeff was a 1974 graduate of Defiance High School, and a short time later married his sweetheart, Barbara Altherr, on January 21, 1978, in Defiance. He worked for 26 years at GM, retiring in 2002, and then worked as a custodian at St. Paul's UMC for 20 years retiring in 2022. Jeff was an active member at King's Cross Church in Defiance and served as a Deacon. He also was a former member of St. Paul's UMC. Jeff's passion was coaching youth. He coached Defiance Little League football for 12 years, Defiance Junior High football for 23 years, Defiance Little League baseball for 13 years, and Stryker Little League baseball for 1 year. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, as well as serving the church. Jeff leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Barbara Leatherman; sons, Jason (Tiffanni), Matt (Hayley), and Luke Leatherman; mother, Virgina Sterling; siblings, Barry Leatherman, Beth (Wayne) Starrett, Amy (Phil) Young, Josie (Mike) Dean, and Ron (Deb) Leatherman, and grandchildren, Keir (Trey) Guilliam, Kali Leatherman, and Patrick Corner. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Leatherman Sr. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 1 - 7 p.m. at King's Cross Church, 1945 E. Second Street, Defiance, OH 43512. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11 a.m., also at the church, with visitation 1 hour prior. Pastor Sam Andres will officiate. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to King's Cross Church, in memory of Jeff. For additional information and to view Jeff's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Leatherman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.