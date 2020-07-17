Jeffery Clement

NAPOLEON — Jeffery C. Clement, 56, Napoleon, passed away at his home on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Born May 3, 1964, in Stryker, Ohio, he was a graduate of Stryker High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, for which we are forever a grateful nation.
Jeff was a commercial roofer and a member of the roofer’s union in Ohio, Indiana, and formerly in Michigan. A jack-of-all trades by nature, he was a hard worker who would bend over backward to help anyone, and never expected anything in return. He was a very sweet gentleman who always had good things to say, and he wore a smile for everyone. He loved hard, heavy, head-banging rock and roll.
Jeff is mourned by his wife, Rita Liss Clement of Napoleon; his mother, Mellie Stewart of Ridgeville Corners; three sons, Jeffery, Seth and Ethan Clement, all of Indiana; two grandchildren, Skylie and Elies; an aunt, Rita Roofer of Ohio; and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, in the lower level at The Armory, 127 E. Clinton St., Napoleon (BYOB).
Memorial contributions may be considered to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home, 830 Scott St., Napoleon, has been entrusted with arrangements.
