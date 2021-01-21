Jeffery Burnett

Defiance — Jeffery S. Burnett, 58, Defiance, passed away Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born June 27, 1962, to James and Jeannette (Purdy) Burnett in Lima, Ohio. Jeff was a 1982 graduate of Defiance High School, and attended Wright State University. He enjoyed volunteering at The Laurels and at Kingsbury Place, and attending services at Family Christian Center. He had several hobbies which included reading, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, and traveling to attend baseball games in other cities. He was a huge fan of fantasy sports, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Green Bay Packers.
Jeff will be sadly missed by his mother, Jeannette Burnett of Defiance; his brother, Christopher (Sylvia) Burnett of Defiance; and his sister, Theresa Burnett of Moorestown, N.J.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Burnett.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street). A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home South. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
