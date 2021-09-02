Jed Cooper

Defiance — Jed Baxter Cooper, age 59, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away suddenly on August 29, 2021, after an auto accident.
He was born on January 9, 1962, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Baxter and Marlene (Delaney) Cooper. In his teen years, Jed was in an auto accident that left him disabled, but he still led a very full life. He enjoyed playing pool, bowling, and pitching for baseball and softball. Jed loved going to King's Island with his family and playing cards with his grandchildren. He loved the Beatles, fireworks, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cincinnati Reds. Family will remember him fondly as being a very kind, gentle man at heart who would do anything for anyone. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed talking to people, often having one-way conversations. Jed was also a passionate Christian man who loved the Lord and looked forward to eternal life. In addition to his parents, Jed is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Joe) Turpening; son, Kyle Cooper (Courtney Barta); brother, Kevin Cooper, and grandmother, Goldie Delaney, all of Defiance, Ohio, as well as grandchildren, Talan, Miley, and Presley, and granddog, "Lady". Jed is preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Delaney and grandparents, Lucy (James) Cooper. Visitation will be 11 a.m. with a funeral service following at noon on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Second Baptist Church, 1945 E. Second St., Defiance, OH 43512, with Pastors Max Begley and Mick Sobieck officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday between 9-11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the church or to a charity of your choice in Jed's memory. "Like a bird from these prison walls, I'll fly away. Until we meet again, j'aime vous!" For additional information and to view Jed's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
