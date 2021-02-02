Defiance — Jeannine Diemer, 83, Defiance, passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's at GlennPark in Defiance on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Jeannine was born on November 15, 1937, in Defiance. On March 15, 1954, she married the love of her life, Delbert Diemer. Jeannine was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Defiance, serving as Sunday school teacher, on the church council, and a member of the Rotary. She was co-owner and manager of Powell Creek Campground from 1979 to 2016. She thought of the people from the campground as her second family, and loved putting on the various activities such as campground dinners, dances, karaoke, bingo, and children's activities. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling.
Jeannine is survived by her loving husband, Delbert Diemer of Defiance; her brother, Rick Mehring; sons, Terry (Tracey) Diemer of Toledo, Mark (Linda) Diemer of Grove City, and Mitchell (Melissa) Diemer of Defiance; her daughter, Dawn Gordon; and her son-in-law, Larry Burroughs, both of Defiance. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jessabelle Mehring; her brothers, William Mehring, Ronald R. Mehring and David Mehring; her daughter, Cheryl Burroughs; and granddaughter, Michele Diemer.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Dave Brobston officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.