Jeanette Harms

Napoleon — Jeanette Arlene Harms, 89, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Vancrest Nursing Home, Holgate.
She was born March 25, 1932, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Glenn and Vera (Kitter) Frysinger. On April 5, 1953, she married Lloyd Harms at Liberty Chapel Church and he preceded her in death on December 11, 2015.
Jeanette was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm. She also worked at L.S. Dunbar Company and the Sears Catalog Store. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Flatrock Township. She was an avid card player and played in several local card clubs and was a member of the Turkeyfoot Trotters. She also loved to travel and had visited all 50 states and Europe with her husband.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Jeff Smith) Harms of Napoleon and Becky (Tim) Prigge of Hamler; grandchildren, Kirk and Nathan Williams, Kristin (Adam) Campos and Kari Prigge; great-grandchildren, Carmen and Damien Campos. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, David Lloyd; grandson, Chad Williams; brothers, Doyle, Weldon, Burdette and Delmar Frysinger; sisters, Dorothy Dunbar and Wylodene Baughman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Flatrock Township. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will he held on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Flatrock Township or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
