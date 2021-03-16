Jeanetta Small

SWANTON—Jeanetta R. Small, age 87, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, March 11, 2021.
She was born August 13, 1933, in Toledo, Ohio, to Alexander and Hazel (Smith) Hall. Jeanetta married the love of her life Carleton J. Small, Jr. on April 7, 1952, and together raised four children. Jeanetta was known for her strong work ethic and provider for her family. She made sure their needs were well met. Her first job was at Driggs Dairy. She worked part time at Miller Fireworks, then Wauseon Wire, and worked 13 years at Tillotson. In 1977, she left Tillotson and went to work for the Jeep Corporation. There she worked various positions, last of which was as an inspector and test driver, up until her retirement in 1998.
Jenny loved to stay active and her family meant everything to her. She enjoyed traveling, dancing and swimming at the quarry with her family. Jenny was also creative and had a fondness for ceramics. She was an active member of the UAW Local 12, American Legion and was an avid bowler.
Left to cherish Jeanetta’s memory are her children: Steven (Gloria) Small Sr., Jeffrey Small, Brian Small and Susan (Scott) Stewart; grandchildren, Steven (Melody) Small Jr, Gwendolyn Pitzen, Brandon Small, Jason (Summer) Hayton, Crystal Small, Brice Small, Chelsea Redfox, Conner Stewart and Camren Stewart; 11 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Sharon Galloway and Patricia (Phillip) Hudik; several nieces and nephews; as well as sister in-law Ruth Hall.
Jeanetta was preceded in death by her husband Carleton; her parents; and siblings, Joseph, Patrick, William, Bernie, Cauline, Allen and Jerry.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 19 from 4-8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Services on Saturday, March 20 will be private. Interment will follow at Sharples Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Heart Association.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.