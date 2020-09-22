Jean Mullholand

NAPOLEON — Jean J. Mullholand, 89, Napoleon, formerly of Liberty Center, went to her heavenly home on September 21, 2020.
She was born November 13, 1930, in York Township, Fulton County, Ohio, to the late Leo and Nellie (Miller) Mock. On June 30, 1950, she married Franklin Mullholand at Colton Methodist Church. Having little money, they went around the town and picked flowers for the wedding bouquets, even having fresh flowers around the wedding cake. Jean and Frank later shared their wedding date with their daughter, Sandra, and her husband, Ron Foor, and then again with granddaughter, Ann, and her husband, Garrett Rettig.
Spending 61 years of marriage having four children, Sandra (Ron) Foor, Jay (Deb) and Carla (Elmer) Conklin of Napoleon and David (Jean Reda) of South Daytona, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Ann, David Ryan, Christine, Stephany, Shawna, Michael, Lynn, Jenna and Courtney; and 16 great-grandchildren, Levi, Elizabeth, Rob, Justin, Alex, Connor, Tyler, Spencer, Brandon, Slayd, Anika, Hayleigh, Holden, Jordan, Braylen and George.
Jean was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and Gigi. Loved to spend time with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they were her greatest joy.
She was an active member of the Colton United Methodist Church and its women's society, VFW Wives club where she held several offices including president, other offices and committees in these organizations. She held a card club for 10 years at her house every week with about 10 ladies, they would bring their children and food, and have lunch. She belonged to a quilting group and helped the Colton Church make its famous Easter eggs. She spent winters in Frostproof, Fla., with her husband, Frank, for several years. And recently for 14 years held a monthly “cousins card club” at her house for her daughters and nieces, "she" being the only aunt.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin, in 2011; and her older siblings, Martha, Lawrence, Clarence, Elva, Johnny, Willard, Glenn, Cecil, Mary and June, all in heaven where she will be reunited with them again.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, at noon at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m-noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Colton United Methodist Women’s Society. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.