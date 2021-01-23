BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. — Wilma Jean Lehman, 86, Barefoot Bay, Fla., formerly of Grover Hill, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Sebastian River Medical Center in Sebastian.
Jean was born in Perry Township, Ohio, to the late Leroy and Zelma Counts Hunt. It was after graduating from Continental High School in Continental, Ohio, that she met her future husband, Elmer Aaron Lehman Jr., while Aaron was in the Army. They happily married April 25, 1953, in Dupont, Ohio.
Jean was a member of the Church of The Brethren in Dupont, Ohio, where she was a member of the Willing Workers Club. Throughout her life, Jean remained an avid reader and loved puzzles, especially word puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include a son, Larry W. Lehman of West Palm Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Gillespie and Joshua Lehman; great-grandchildren, Corbin Lehman and Ava Gillespie; brothers, Gary (Deb) Hunt of Defiance, Ohio, Dave (Vickie) Hunt of Defiance, Ohio, and Clifford (Janet) Hunt of Continental, Ohio; sister, Lois Massie of Ashboro, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving extended family.
In addition to her parents, Leroy and Zelma Counts Hunt, Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Elmer Aaron Lehman Jr.; daughter, Judy Lehman; grandson, Jason Lehman; and two sisters, Betty Parlette and Elaine Hunt.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 7825 Baymeadows Way, Suite 104A, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 32256.
No services are currently planned.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian, Florida.
