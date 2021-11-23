Jean Hines

BOWLING GREEN — Jean Lucile (Potter) Hines, 92, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.
She was born February 9, 1929, in Jefferson Township, Michigan, to Ellis and Lucile (Richardson) Potter. She married Leo Hines on January 11, 1947.
Jean was a 1946 graduate of Fayette High School in Fayette, Ohio. She was a homemaker for the first 18 years of her marriage. In 1964 she became an Avon representative and quickly worked her way up to being a district manager which she maintained until her retirement in 1982. It was also in 1982 that Jean became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was actively involved with their worldwide Bible education work until her death. She was a strong advocate of God’s Kingdom by Christ Jesus as being the solution to all of mankind’s problems. Jean was a loving, faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to laugh and have fun.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Leo Hines, her son, David Hines, her father, Ellis Potter, her mother, Lucile Potter and her sister, June Helms.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Robert) Schmenk of Napoleon, Ohio; and son, Joel (Dena) Hines of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held via Zoom on Saturday, December 4 at 3 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St.
In lieu of sending flowers, you are encouraged to visit www.jw.org where you can learn how God’s Kingdom will solve all of mankind’s problems. Donations to the worldwide work are appreciated but not required.
To share an online condolence with the Hines family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.
