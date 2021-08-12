STONY RIDGE — Jason Zedaker, 51, of Stony Ridge, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Jason was born on February 12, 1970, in Defiance, Ohio, David and Jane (Peffley) Zedaker and they survive in Defiance. He married Vernita Booth and she survives in Stony Ridge. Also surviving are his children: Marie Zedaker of Tampa, Florida, Alexandria Legg of Bowling Green, Elizabeth Taylor of Toledo, Jennifer Booth of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jason Booth of Bowling Green, Heather McDougle of Holgate, Liam Wenzlaff of Columbus, Connor Wenzlaff of Stony Ridge, Vernita Booth of San Antonio, Texas and Corinne Wenzalff of Toledo; brothers Jeremy Zedaker of Defiance, Joshua Zedaker of Defiance and Jeffrey Zedaker of Fort Wayne, Indiana and a host of loving grandchildren.
Jason worked as a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, where he was also a union master. Jason proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jason received his Ph.D. in Sports Medicine, Physiology and Wellness from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. Jason enjoyed playing strategic board games. Most of all Jason loved his family and he cherished every moment he spent with them, especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
A celebration of life service with military honors will be held in Jason’s honor Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, OH 43402.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Jason’s honor to donors’ choice.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Jason’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.