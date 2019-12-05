MAUMEE — Jason D. Langenderfer, 38, Maumee, and formerly of Wauseon, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Sunshine Residential Inc., Maumee. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta.

To send flowers to the family of Jason Langenderfer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 8
Visitation
Sunday, December 8, 2019
3:00PM-8:00PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 St Hwy 109
Delta, Ohio 43515
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jason's Visitation begins.
Load entries