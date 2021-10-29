Jason Breininger

Defiance — Jason L. Breininger, age 37 of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born on October 8, 1984, to Thomas and Tammy (Johnson) Breininger in Bryan, Ohio. He enjoyed taking pictures, fishing, being outdoors and taking drives in the country. Jason was a caregiver for his loved ones. He was loved by everyone who met him. Jason was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, was a proud uncle and was very close to his family.
Jason will be sadly missed by his mother, Tammy Breininger of Defiance, his sister, Brittany (Andrew) Breininger-Wolfrum of Kentucky, and his brother, Justin (Sierra Sullivan) Breininger of Scottsville, Kentucky. He also leaves behind his grandmother, Sherri New of Tennessee, his aunts, Sandy (Mark) Rosebrock and Penny Michael, all of Defiance, eight nieces and nephews and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Breininger, and grandparents, Wayne and Shirley Johnson.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 1, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Monteith and Pastor Wayne Altstaetter officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to Suicide Awareness Organization and Four County ADAMhs Board. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
