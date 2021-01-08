Jared Hathaway

HICKSVILLE — Jared Robert-Joseph Hathaway, 30, Hicksville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 7, 2021, in his residence.
Jared was born December 18, 1990, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Robert A. Jr. and Lisa M. (Nagel) Hathaway. Jared was a 2009 graduate of Hicksville High School. Jared was a detailer for Hertz Rental at Fort Wayne International Airport. Prior to this, he was employed by Better Organized Spaces in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Jared enjoyed golfing, Notre Dame Football, playing cornhole and hanging out with his friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, spoiling his niece, Willow.
Surviving are his parents, Robert Jr. and Lisa Hathaway of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two sisters, Kirsten (Curtis) Metz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Tori (Mat) Robinson of Albion, Indiana; one niece, Willow Metz; grandparents, Victor (Sharon) Nagel of Hudson, Florida, and Nellie Hathaway of Leo, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Robert Hathaway Sr.
A gathering of family and friends, with limited capacity inside the funeral home at all times, facial masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed, will be held at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, from 4-6:45 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021. Private family services will be held with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating.
The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition, T761 Ohio 66, Archbold, Ohio 43502.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
